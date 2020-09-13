State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $647,000 Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CorVel were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 388.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 615.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 184.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in CorVel by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $104,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $567,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,727,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,395,265.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,397 shares of company stock worth $7,881,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.