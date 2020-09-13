Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 616,430 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,780,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 616,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.48% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $768,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,198,000 after buying an additional 5,633,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,043,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,224 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,288,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,666,000 after purchasing an additional 757,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,973,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,347,000 after purchasing an additional 217,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.