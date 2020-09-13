Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Toro by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Toro by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 249,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $673,825.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $163,811.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,220.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toro stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Secur. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

