Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Dell worth $751,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Dell by 746.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dell by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Dell during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Dell by 258.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Dell by 938.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell alerts:

Shares of Dell stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $68.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dell in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.72.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $4,888,908.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,539,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $9,747,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,442,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 793,676 shares of company stock valued at $46,991,996. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.