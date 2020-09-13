Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,074,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,045,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.51% of Rollins worth $766,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Rollins by 43.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $57.16.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.