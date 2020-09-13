Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,630,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Toro worth $705,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Toro during the second quarter valued at $1,239,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Toro by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Toro by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 249,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTC. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Secur. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $163,811.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,220.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $673,825.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

