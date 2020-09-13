HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,846,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of HubSpot worth $862,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,136.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $184.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $279.51 on Friday. HubSpot Inc has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $320.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.12.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.43 million. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,829,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,085,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,078 shares of company stock worth $7,031,779. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

