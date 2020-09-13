Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139,155 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Norbord were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norbord by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Norbord during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Norbord by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Norbord by 56.3% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 86,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norbord during the first quarter valued at about $2,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSB. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Norbord from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE OSB opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 264.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. Norbord Inc has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norbord Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2251 dividend. This is a boost from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -248.65%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

