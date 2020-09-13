Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth $310,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth $948,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $21,295,845.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 758,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $30,898,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Draftkings in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Draftkings stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79. Draftkings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Draftkings Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

