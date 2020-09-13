Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,285,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,899,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.71% of Ally Financial worth $719,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $17,589,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,170,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,924,000. Meru Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meru Capital Group LP now owns 247,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Ridge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $14,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “fair value” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

Shares of ALLY opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

