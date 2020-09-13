Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 4,000 Shares

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $135,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,115 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $86,080.50.
  • On Monday, August 24th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $136,480.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,146 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $61,354.14.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,115 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $58,416.30.
  • On Monday, June 15th, Preto Joseph Del sold 60,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00.

NYSE SPT opened at $32.31 on Friday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 350,346 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 677.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 179,563 shares during the period.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

