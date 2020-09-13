Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,378,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,193,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.51% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $874,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,497,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,196 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,098,000 after buying an additional 1,482,940 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,062,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,132,000 after buying an additional 147,834 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,986,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,111,000 after buying an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.