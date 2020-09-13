Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 297,738 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,356,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297,738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $761,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5,720.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $100.75 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.69.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

