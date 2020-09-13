Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 210,370 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,723,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 210,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.67% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $824,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,882,000 after buying an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,419,000 after acquiring an additional 106,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 420,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $147.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $137.64 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.83.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HII. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

