Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,401,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 686,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.84% of Graco worth $787,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Graco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 530,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

GGG stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,717,110.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,589,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,379 shares of company stock worth $26,047,644 in the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

