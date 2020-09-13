Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,185,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.19% of Peloton worth $849,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Peloton by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Peloton by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Peloton by 478.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,218 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 304.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $2,994,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,209 shares of company stock worth $7,912,083.

Shares of PTON opened at $84.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $98.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Peloton from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Peloton from $66.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $65.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Peloton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

