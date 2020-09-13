Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,721,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.28% of Guidewire Software worth $855,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.15 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.76.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $151,889.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,573.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $41,618.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,011 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

