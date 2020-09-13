Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,257,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.17% of Lamar Advertising worth $818,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMR opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

