Vanguard Group Inc. Has $835.37 Million Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,560,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 734,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.39% of Westrock worth $835,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Westrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Westrock by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,738 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $924,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Westrock by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 147,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.51. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

