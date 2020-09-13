Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 5,552,397 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 129.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,552,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Pinduoduo worth $843,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 60.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,255,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,007,000 after buying an additional 10,301,190 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 3,069,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,319 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,977,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,734,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,579,000 after purchasing an additional 738,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 32.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,205,000 after purchasing an additional 625,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $46.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19. Pinduoduo Inc has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

