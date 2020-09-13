Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

