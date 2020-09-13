Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 29,656 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,569,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 29,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $776,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.19.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on FANG shares. SunTrust Banks raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $50.50 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

