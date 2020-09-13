State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,332 Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Vicor were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 157.4% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 259,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 158,926 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 53.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 318,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110,731 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter worth $4,111,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter worth $5,933,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 93.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 71,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $328,399.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICR. BWS Financial upped their target price on Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.15. Vicor Corp has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $90.88.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

