Oracle Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 94,934 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 45,206 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $61.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 79.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.