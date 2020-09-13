Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Novocure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $68,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,581,846.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $26,048.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,354 shares of company stock worth $8,041,944. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Novocure by 15.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Novocure by 4.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.83 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.98. Novocure has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novocure will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

