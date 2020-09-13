Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 767.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE PSA opened at $220.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $253.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.06.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Argus cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.69.

In other Public Storage news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,603.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $657,028. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.