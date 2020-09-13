Holocene Advisors LP Has $383,000 Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 97.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119,440 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.19.

In other news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $707,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,409 shares of company stock worth $1,688,672 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $186.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.88 and its 200 day moving average is $150.55. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

