Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.83% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,436,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,074,000 after buying an additional 1,205,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,314,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,995 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 811,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after purchasing an additional 197,862 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 726,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 295,064 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 136,362 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $32.72 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12.

