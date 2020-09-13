Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.13 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,282 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,354,000 after purchasing an additional 829,318 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,258,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,386,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,545,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,250,000 after purchasing an additional 419,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,928,000 after purchasing an additional 123,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

NYSE:BXP opened at $83.21 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

