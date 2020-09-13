Holocene Advisors LP Sells 43,225 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,225 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 71.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $137.29.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

