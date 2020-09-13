First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,448 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,504 shares of company stock valued at $104,619. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.95.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

