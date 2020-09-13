Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 325,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 181,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 161,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 56,716 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $67.29 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $72.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36.

