Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 941 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Autohome were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 2.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,089,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Autohome by 23.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,124,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 1.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Autohome by 1,002.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 901,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,093,000 after purchasing an additional 820,091 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. China International Capital upgraded shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.73.

Shares of ATHM opened at $89.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.75. Autohome Inc has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $100.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.32 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

