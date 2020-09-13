Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 20,700 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Smith & Nephew worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $40.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

