Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,119 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $73.33 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.21.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.