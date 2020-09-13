Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 75.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,963 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 552.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.71. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

