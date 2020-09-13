Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.29 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 691,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,538,000 after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,707,000 after purchasing an additional 54,374 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $12,241,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $47,639.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at $986,564.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,291 shares of company stock worth $5,903,376. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $248.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.64.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.