ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ICU Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $191.99 on Friday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.89 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.94 and a 200-day moving average of $193.27.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total transaction of $2,267,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,316,362.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,593. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

