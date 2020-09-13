Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,522,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,160 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,193,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,005,000 after purchasing an additional 614,895 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,542,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 513,891 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,876,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,041,000 after acquiring an additional 402,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 386,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.00. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.