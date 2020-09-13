Holocene Advisors LP Has $311,000 Position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 611.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSAT opened at $35.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. ViaSat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,797.00 and a beta of 1.13.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $530.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. ViaSat’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other ViaSat news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 96,692 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $3,700,402.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma bought 2,556,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

