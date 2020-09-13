Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 586.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,606 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,819,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2,860.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 115,018 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,806,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,418,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 807.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $167.44 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $129.82 and a 1 year high of $189.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.52.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

