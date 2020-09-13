Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,383 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG opened at $505.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $476.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.50.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total transaction of $9,104,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total value of $4,378,412.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,424 shares of company stock valued at $30,742,910. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.