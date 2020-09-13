48,291 Shares in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Interstate Bancsystem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 32.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

First Interstate Bancsystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

