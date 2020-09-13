Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Oxford Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 754,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,196,000 after purchasing an additional 168,721 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 376,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 59,216 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 311.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 53,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Oxford Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,973,000 after buying an additional 40,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 875,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXM stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. Oxford Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $77.87.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $191.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

