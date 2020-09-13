25,703 Shares in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Mantech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Mantech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mantech International during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 406.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mantech International Corp has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $93.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

MANT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

