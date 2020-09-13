Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 259,961 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,961 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 589,483 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,965,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 169,126 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,358,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HCC opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $915.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

