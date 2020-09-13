Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.63 Million in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $14.43 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $697.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

