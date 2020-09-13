Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cna Financial during the first quarter worth $99,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 144.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Cna Financial by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 99,367 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,259,237.60. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Cna Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

