Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Five Below by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,767,000 after acquiring an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 170,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $137.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.60.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $1,041,207.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $11,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 524,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,830,797.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,392 shares of company stock valued at $24,237,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

