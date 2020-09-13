Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $2.08 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,876 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $205.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

